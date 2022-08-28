CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka rated highly the impact of Jayden Young off the bench as the Goannas put themselves one win away from a Newcastle Rugby League decider.
Advertisement
It was an enthralling encounter but the end result left the Butcher Boys eliminated from the 2022 play-offs in straight sets, having also lost to Macquarie at home last weekend.
Cessnock now progress to meet Macquarie in Saturday's preliminary final at Lyall Peacock Field with Young proving quite a "handful" according to Siejka.
"I thought that was Jayden Young's best game for us in a long time," Siejka said.
"The way he came onto the ball when he came on gave us that energy and got us going forward. It really changed the game and, to be honest, we all fed off that at the back end."
Cessnock have now won two elimination matches, beating Souths at home seven days earlier and turning around back-to-back losses in the last rounds of the regular season.
This included a 22-0 defeat three weeks ago by Central, ranked second on the ladder and arriving at the finals series with a 10-game unbeaten streak.
"Everyone is gutted. It's disappointing, especially with the way the season was set up. But that's all for nothing now," Butcher Boys coach Phil Williams said.
In terms of the performance itself, Williams said "we dropped a lot of ball and you need to control the ball to win semi-finals. Cessnock did that".
Central had a try disallowed midway through the first half but cancelled out that decision a few minutes later through a length-of-the-field intercept from Kiah Cooper.
Butcher Boys prop Cameron King crashed over and it was 12-0 on the half-hour mark.
Cessnock winger Josh Charles helped half the margin but Kain Anderson's spectacular finish in the corner on the brink of the break made it 16-6.
The Goannas did the damage between the 49th and 66th minutes with Charles, Reed Hugo and Harvey Neville all scoring tries.
Sam Clune broke a 16-all deadlock with a penalty goal during that period.
"We were really flat the first 40, but the second 40 was really good and we kept them to zero as well which was pleasing," Siejka said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.