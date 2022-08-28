Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Cessnock progress to preliminary final as Central bow out in straight sets

By Josh Callinan
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
Cessnock beat Central 22-16 at Townson Oval on Sunday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Cessnock are now one win away from a Newcastle Rugby League decider while Central have bowed out of the finals series in straight sets.

