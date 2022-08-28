Cessnock are now one win away from a Newcastle Rugby League decider while Central have bowed out of the finals series in straight sets.
The Goannas defeated the Butcher Boys 22-16 in an enthralling minor semi at Townson Oval on Sunday, scoring 16 unanswered points in the second half.
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Cessnock, who finished the regular season in fourth spot, progress to meet Macquarie at Lyall Peacock Field in Saturday's preliminary final.
Central, ranked second after reaching the play-offs with a 10-match unbeaten streak, are eliminated and can no longer break the club's long-standing premiership drought.
The Butcher Boys crossed three times during the first half and led 16-6 at the break.
The Goannas responded in kind throughout the second stanza, pulling level in the 54th minute and breaking the deadlock soon after with a Sam Clune penalty goal.
Harvey Neville's try in the 66th minute gave the Coalfields club a six-point advantage, but a final result hung in the balance until the full-time whistle.
Central were without key regulars Randall Briggs, Warren Schillings (suspended) and Junior Roqica (injury).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.