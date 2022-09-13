Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

HunterNet CEO Ivan Waterfield says recruitment, energy prices and supply chain issues are impacting the manufacturing sector

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
September 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HunterNet chief executive officer Ivan Waterfield at the recent Hunter Defence conference. Picture supplied.

We all know that these skills and workforce demands are a pressing issue and there is no silver bullet to resolve this.

- Ivan Waterfield

The Hunter Defence Conference has just been held. What was HunterNet's involvement?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.