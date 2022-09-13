Manufacturing is relatively strong in our region, however across all industries and including our members, we are seeing the challenges of retention and recruitment of people; energy prices are having an impact on the cost of manufacturing; and then there are supply chain issues including cost of supply and the need to hold more stock. This means that for our members, and this is reflected across the industry, is that even though revenue is steady or growing, the cost of doing business is having a negative effect on their profitability and cash flow position.