Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Carrington fire: GrainCorp assesses damage after Saturday night blaze sees residents evacuated over fears of fumes and potential explosion of burning grain

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GRAINCORP is still assessing the damage after a fire in its dust-extraction baghouse on Saturday night led to the emergency evacuation of Carrington residents living near the grain silos.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.