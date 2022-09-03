Appeal for information after ram raid at vape store

Police are appealing for witnesses after a ram raid at a Charlestown business early on Saturday morning.
A car is believed to have crashed into the front of the Super Vape Store on Charlestown Road just before 4.30am, police said.
Products were then stolen from inside the store.
Police believe a dark coloured hatchback may have been used in the offence, and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or have dashcam footage to come forward.
Any information should be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
