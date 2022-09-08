Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Slow Cinema making a rapid impact on Newcastle music scene

By Josh Leeson
September 8 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle rock band Slow Cinema are from left, Jarryd Carle, Tim Hill, Mitchell Sonter, Tyler Gibbs and Sam Lawson. Picture supplied

SLOW Cinema guitarist Tim Hill describes the feeling of performing live with his Newcastle bandmates as "an electrical atmosphere."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.