Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Record numbers for re-homing

By Michael Cowley
September 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2021-22 was another record-breaking year of re-homing for GRNSW. Picture supplied.

The announcement that more than 2000 retired greyhounds have been re-homed into pet life in the space of just 12 months - a record for Greyhound Racing NSW - has been hailed as a milestone moment and big success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.