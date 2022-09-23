Newcastle Herald
Home/News
What's on

Titan Arum: Justin Shoulder's delicious shapeshifting dance among carnivorous plants

By Jim Kellar
September 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Shoulder, creator and principal performer in Titan Arum, showing during the New Annual festival. Picture by Simone De Peak

Justin Shoulder laughs quietly at the suggestion he's a bit like a rock star, leading a band.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.