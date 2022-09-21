Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle staff strike over demands for improved pay, conditions and job security

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated September 21 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STRIKING National Tertiary Education Union members have rallied outside the University of Newcastle for improved working conditions, job security and better pay, saying staff were at risk of burning out and leaving, which will impact student learning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.