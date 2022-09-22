Hunter residents say there is a "real nervousness" in the community, as flood watch and livestock warnings are issues across the region.
On Thursday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a moderate to minor flood watch warning for the Wollombi Brook and lower Hunter River.
Broke resident Evelyn Hardy, who doesn't expect to be back in her house for "at least another year" following the July floods, told the Newcastle Herald Thursday afternoon that the village remained "on tenterhooks" despite easing rain.
"There's anxiety, tension a real nervousness. Just watching and waiting," Ms Hardy said.
"Especially with the oldies. Houses aren't secure, they are missing piers. People are worried about slipping and further flooding."
Singleton SES community engagement and public information officer Simone Merrick said while the SES was "not anticipating an impact like last time", it had feet on the ground to monitor the brook.
"Last time was well into the major flood level and this time is minor to moderate," Ms Merrick said.
"However, we have had teams out there to monitor and make sure nothing creeps up on us."
Ms Merrick said it is important not to attempt to drive through floodwater.
"If it's flooded, forget it. If you come across a flooded road it's never safe to enter," she said.
"The warning is particularly important at the moment because people will be travelling around in areas they may not be familiar with."
The high water table in Broke, caused by previous rain events, is a big concern for residents. While Ms Hardy said her well had dropped to five feet below ground level as of Wednesday afternoon, she said there are still signs that it won't take much rain to flood the area.
"The springs haven't stopped running so that's not going to help run off at all, if this keeps up and there's water in the catchment the brook is going to come up," Ms Hardy said.
"The other day we had 11mm overnight and the puddles stayed for 2 days. That usually drops within a couple of hours."
She said the community is "prepared but anxious".
"There hasn't been much rain so far but the brooks has come up a bit. Most people I've spoken with have a bag packed ready to go if need be."
On Thursday morning the SES issued a livestock and equipment warning around Muswellbrook.
"As the result of rain yesterday evening and continued rain overnight streams in the Upper Hunter namely in the Hunter Catchment Northwest of Muswellbrook and the Goulburn River Catchment are rising rapidly," the SES warning said.
"Farmers are requested to monitor river levels and move stock and equipment to high ground."
The BOM also issued minor flood warnings for the upper Hunter River, Manning and Gloucester rivers along with systems further north.
"A low pressure system within a trough over northeast NSW is forecast to deepen tonight before moving into the Tasman Sea later Friday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Hunter districts during Thursday and Friday," the BOM warning said.
"Minor to moderate flooding is possible in several coastal river catchments in the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Hunter districts from Thursday."
These were accompanied by a severe weather warning for the far north coast, with NSW SES saying Thursday afternoon they were "preparing for all scenarios".
"We have pre-deployed personnel, high clearance vehicles and aviation assets to the Port Macquarie and Lismore areas and are local units are on the ground ready to help their communities," NSW State Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York said.
Major flooding is being experienced in the western and southern parts of the state.
We've conducted 49 flood rescues and handled 543 requests for assistance," she said.
"The number of flood rescues continue to rise with people being trapped in their vehicles," she said. "
We are again reminding people to monitor road conditions and if you should come across flood affected roads, make the safe decision, turn around and find an alternate route."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
