Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

The Bureau of Mereology has issues a minor to moderate flood warning for Wollombi Brook and Hunter River

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter residents who are still rebuilding following devastating floods earlier this year say a fresh flood watch warning has been met with "a real nervousness". File Picture

Hunter residents say there is a "real nervousness" in the community, as flood watch and livestock warnings are issues across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.