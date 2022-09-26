Drugs and cash have been found in the vehicle of a man arrested over the weekend, according to Newcastle City Police.
Police say about 7:00pm on Sunday, officers were conducting a proactive operation when they stopped a motor vehicle on Bryant Street, Mayfield East.
Police spoke to the driver, a 22-year-old-male, before a search was undertaken of the vehicle.
The driver was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where investigations resulted in the male being charged with several supply prohibited drug offences as well as knowingly dealing in the proceeds of crime.
Police will allege that during that search they located two kilograms of cannabis, almost 150 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 46 grams of MDMA, and more than $2000 in cash.
The male was refused bail to Newcastle Local Court.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.