Jenny's Place marks 45 years of supporting women and children fleeing violence

By Helen Gregory
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
Hunter Business Awards finalist Alicia Floyer said she supported Jenny's Place because it helped children in difficult situations and empowered women "to help them find their courage and their voice". She said she one day wants to litigate and help families. Picture by Simone De Peak

ALICIA Floyer juggles many roles. At just 29 she is a solicitor, business owner and expectant mother. She is also a brave abuse survivor.

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

