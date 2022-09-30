It was considered the toughest drought in the town's history, but the people of Coonamble always had a lifeline with their annual greyhound racing carnival... until they didn't.
Every October long weekend - and the week leading into it - the town of Coonamble would come alive and financially thrive with three days of greyhound racing.
In 2019, despite being ravaged by drought for a number of years, the town came to life for the 50th running of the carnival. Then COVID-19 arrived and stole the one thing the people of Coonamble had to look forward to.
"Businesses everywhere around the world are struggling. Owning a motel, I saw first-hand the devastating effect COVID had on our town," Coonamble mayor Tim Horan said.
"We have two major events in Coonamble, the rodeo in June, and the greyhound carnival in October, and the majority of the money that comes into town is from greyhound racing.
"People need to fill their cars, need somewhere to stay, they have got to eat and drink; it's our biggest event.
"And as they say, every dollar that is spent in town has the impact of $7 to the community. Our towns are surviving on these events.
"But it's not just the money, it's the social side as well, people need that especially after what everyone has gone through over the past few years, they need the chance to catch up and get out and about."
They will get that opportunity again this October long weekend. After a three-year absence, the Coonamble carnival is back.
The club are staging a seven-race afternoon program on Friday September 30, another 11 races in the evening, then 16 races across morning and afternoon meetings on Saturday October 1, then a day of finals on Monday October 3. Throw in a Calcutta at the local bowling club on the Sunday, followed by the NRL grand final on the big screen, and no wonder the weekend is on the bucket list of so many sports fans.
Coonamble carnival organiser Kevin Gordon has been in the role for the past nine years after his predecessor, legendary race caller Paul Ambrosoli, retired and handed over the reins.
"The industry has been good to me and this is a way I can put back into the industry," Gordon said of his role.
"This carnival isn't just about greyhound racing, it's all about the community and putting back into the community. It's the last of this style of carnival, and on the Friday night, it's locals night, where we see all the locals come out, and you almost have to climb on shoulders to see the races.
"It's great to see that atmosphere and smiles on the faces of the locals. At the bowling club, 70 per cent of their annual turnover comes from the two events, the rodeo in June and our greyhound racing carnival in October."
While it's been missing from October since 2019, the club staged a carnival in January this year. "The Carnival was successful but it was in a bad time of the year, but we wanted to do something for the participants instead of cancelling it again."
"It was basically put on to let the participants know that we hadn't forgotten about Coonamble. It's good that it's back where it belongs and Greyhound Racing NSW (of which Gordon is a board member) has been a big supporter of the carnival, and on the Friday we race for TAB prize money."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.