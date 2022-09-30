$7.31 million wagered on MDC grand final night

There may have been an abundance of sport on throughout the day and evening, but that did not deter punters getting involved in the huge TAB Million Dollar Chase Grand Final night.
The AFL grand final was followed by the Bledisloe Cup, and later the NRL preliminary final, then throw in a group 1 race day at Rosehill and you could have been excused for thinking sports fans might have been at capacity by the time the MDC final rolled around on September 24. But viewing and wagering figures have proven the opposite, delighting those at Greyhound Racing NSW.
In total, $7.31 million was wagered across the 10-race card, which culminated in the feature race won by Victorian-trained greyhound McInerney.
The turnover figure is the third highest ever invested on a NSW greyhound meeting, bettered only by the 2020 Million Dollar Chase grand final night when a record $9.21 million was bet on the meeting during the COVID-19 wagering boom, and the postponed 2021 Chase grand final, run in May this year, which turned over $7.63 million.
The event also proved to be a big success with a new audience. While the race meeting received its usual impressive viewership through Sky Racing and Sky Racing Active, GRNSW partnered with Fox League to have the race televised live at the completion of the NRL final between Penrith and South Sydney, and figures show that more than 400,000 tuned in to watch the race on that platform.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.