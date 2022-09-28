With the long weekend guaranteed to see many parts of the Hunter's coast teeming with holiday travellers, the region's inland is counting on the weather for a bumper period.
Manager at Reflections Holiday Park Lake Glenbawn, Mal Walsh, said the dam experienced three seasons in one day last week.
"It was cloudy, rainy, windy and then turned into one of the most beautiful days. Just like today," Mr Walsh said on Wednesday.
Mr Walsh has managed the park for about 19 months and said he hasn't seen the dam in a better condition. When he first took over management, Mr Walsh said the dam was at 31 per cent full.
Now, he said, it is about 103 per cent.
"A lot of the locals that know the dam have never seen it like this. It's great."
Mr Walsh said visitors should stay vigilant around inland water, just as they would on the coast.
"On a really windy day you can get waves of up to a meter so it can get dangerous if you don't stay alert."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
