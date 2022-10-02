The threat of rain did not deter artists who created a series of stunning murals in Newcastle over the weekend as part of the Big Picture Fest.
"There is a buzz on the street and we are very proud of that," festival director Kat Skoumbas said.
"There are a lot of artists in town because of Big Picture, and I think a lot of the non-artist community is really excited about it."
Adelaide-based mural artist Vans the Omega (Joel Moore) was in the city to help coordinate and assist the festival which he founded.
While several of the artists spent the week preparing their canvases - walls, that is - the event officially kicked off on Friday night with a launch party and exhibit at Playstate Curate and Jams Karaoke Bar in the West End.
The colourful murals include Hunter Water's headquarters building on Honeysuckle Drive (by Rosie Woods), Newcastle TAFE Art School on Hunter Street (Damien Mitchell), Parry Street (Deams), Auckland Street (Claire Foxton) and Argyle Street (James R Ellis) and three walls near the Conservatorium of Music on Laman and Gibson streets (Goya Torres, Georgia Hill and Michael Black).
In addition, a major tribute wall was created by 10 artists in "Spray Alley" in Civic Lane, as a tribute to the late graffiti artist Dewza.
"The festival is literally changing the face of the city and I think it's opened people's minds and perception of art and also what public art could and should be," Skoumbas said.
The event was first held in Newcastle in 2020.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
