Olivia Higgins remembers them like it was yesterday.
The homegrown Hunter product is one of only a few Knights players in the current NRLW squad who can recall Newcastle featuring on grand final day.
Higgins watched from home in 1997 but was part of the crowd at Homebush, alongside her three siblings and adorned in all sorts of red and blue paraphernalia, for the men's decider in 2001.
"I remember the '97 grand final we had a barbecue at mum and dad's friend's house and we were all dressed up," the 30-year-old told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"But the 2001 grand final we actually went to Sydney to watch it. Mum and dad took all four of us. We were all in our Knights gear and we paid for the shirts they were selling. Had the ribbon and the hairspray. I still remember the game, I still remember them winning, I still remember everything."
More than two decades on and Higgins will be on the other side of the fence at Accor Stadium, donning a Knights uniform and playing an NRLW showdown against the same Parramatta opponents from 2001.
"I never would have thought there'd be a girls Knights team. It just wasn't a thing when I was growing up," she said.
Higgins, whose dad Craig and brothers Liam and Luke have all won Newcastle Rugby League premierships, started her own journey in the sport five years ago and has made it to the last game of the season every time.
She first lined up with Newcastle RL club Souths in ladies league tag, recording a win and loss across 2017 and 2018, before joining the tackle ranks.
Between 2019 and 2021 she tasted success in the NSW Women's Premiership, starting with CRL Newcastle before back-to-back efforts for the Central Coast Roosters.
Earlier this year she was called up to the NRLW ranks, debuting for the Sydney Roosters and savouring a title before returning home to join the Knights for the second season of 2022.
"I've been pretty lucky, playing in grand finals ever since I started. Liam said to me the other day 'do you realise how rare that is?'," she said.
Higgins, who raced the fitness clock to be ready for the first round on August 21 after undergoing off-season surgery for a broken leg, has started at hooker in all six outings this campaign.
However, with fellow dummy-half Emma Manzelmann making an impact off the bench and lock Hannah Southwell sidelined because of injury, Higgins has also taken on new roles.
"It's been challenging for me personally, but sometimes that's what works best," she said.
Higgins, a teacher at Newcastle High School, said one student has "decorated the house" for Sunday's fixture. She scored the match-winning try late against the Eels at home in round three.
