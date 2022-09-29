Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australia Institute report Robbed At Sea finds wage theft is rampant in foreign ships working along Australia's coast

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Report finds wage theft rampant on foreign ships entering Newcastle

Seafarers working on the 2500 foreign-registered freight ships that enter the Port of Newcastle each year are being robbed an estimated $25million a year, new research has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.