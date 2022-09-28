Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

'Strawman' argument: Newcastle council blocks Green John Mackenzie's fossil fuel ad ban motion

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
September 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens councillors Charlotte McCabe and John Mackenzie. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle has become the second council to turn down a push to not accept advertising or sponsorship from or to coal, oil and gas companies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.