A celebration of community saw Hamilton South residents get together on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of their hall and the launch of a new publication.
Voices of Hamilton South is a booklet and exhibition spreading "stories of resilience and strength" from the community.
On Wednesday, residents gathered at the Community Hall in Fowler Street to mark the booklet's launch, along with a two-year delayed 40th anniversary of the hall's construction.
Brad Larkin, who was MC at the event, has been a Hamilton South resident for almost a decade and features in the booklet.
"Days like today show that no matter what happens we are still strong and proud of the town we have," Mr Larkin said.
"Hamilton South has a very bad reputation and stigma and it's our job to say 'hey, we have good things happening'.
"For every bad thing you hear about I know 10 good stories that make that bad one seem like it's nothing."
Mr Larkin said the recent shooting of Anthony Nugent, which also occurred on Fowler Street, "rattled" many residents.
"It's really great to see the residents come out today and say 'let's not let this get us down'."
Forced to leave the family home at 18, following the passing of his grandmother, Mr Larkin said his "one stipulation" was not to move to Hamilton South because of the area's "reputation".
"But I walked in to the unit they offered me here and thought it was home. This unit, this community I can make something here."
He is now the community representative for Hamilton South Community Solutions Working Party. The working party is a collaboration between groups like Mission Australia, CatholicCare - the hall's leaseholders, City of Newcastle and TAFE, who meet at the hall each month.
Gaye Sheather from Mission Australia facilitates the meetings and produced the Voices booklet.
"The working party really is about bringing the residents and services together to work together and respond to the needs of the community," Ms Sheather said.
CatholicCare director of social services in the Hunter, Gary Christensen, said their role is to be a "conduit between all the the agencies and the community".
Through groups like Orange Sky laundry, Catholic food services, and Animal Rescue providing free vaccination and food for the pets, the hall aims to "build a kinder and fairer society".
92-year-old Gordon Botham has lived in Hamilton South for 50 years, 15 of which he managed the garden attached to the Community Hall. He said the hall is "one of the best things to happen to the area".
"I couldn't speak highly enough of the people here," Mr Botham said.
"If I won the lottery I wouldn't want to move anywhere else."
Despite his pride of the area, Mr Larkin said it is hard to shake the stigma his community faces.
"It gets you down when someone asks you where you're from and you say Hamilton South, in a very positive way. They shudder or shy," he said.
"They hide their handbags or men touch their pockets to feel their wallet is still there because I have that stigma of being a young male in Hamilton South. It really does hurt.
As I get older and as I do more and more with this amazing committee, I am able to stand there and say 'this is my town. I am proud of it no matter what you think'."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
