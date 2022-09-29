Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a house fire at Tenambit last month, which claimed the lives of two dogs.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at O'Hearne Street about 12.15am on August 9.
The structure was completely destroyed and two pet dogs died in the blaze.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established Strike Force Gilgundry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.
They are urging anyone who has information about the incident to contact Maitland detectives on 4934 0245 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
