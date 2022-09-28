Double demerits return for Labour Day long-weekend, extra penalties from Friday

Double demerits will be in force across the Hunter for the second consecutive weekend as more police are out and about for the annual Labor Day public holiday.
The extra penalties for speeding, seatbelt, helmet and mobile phone offences will be in play between 12.01am on Friday and 11.59pm on Monday.
Police say they will also target fatigued drivers and other traffic offences.
Under the double demerit penalty system, a driver not wearing a seatbelt would be hit with six points, as would a motorcycle rider not wearing a helmet. Illegally using a mobile phone while driving will cost 10 points, while speeding between 10km/h and 20km/h over the limit will attract eight points.
