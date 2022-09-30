Senior NSW government minister Rob Stokes has confirmed he will quit state politics at the March election.
The Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Minister held the powerful planning portfolio until Premier Dominic Perrottet shuffled his ministry late last year.
Mr Stokes had challenged Mr Perrottet for the party leadership after the exit of Gladys Berejiklian.
Like Berejiklian, he was a senior member of the Liberals' more progressive moderate faction.
Mr Stokes has been an occasional visitor to Newcastle and is due to speak at a Property Council lunch in the city next Friday.
Some Hunter leaders regarded Mr Stokes as a friend of the region, and he oversaw a period of relatively strong cooperation between the government and the Labor-led Newcastle council.
As Minister for Cities, he was due to oversee Newcastle's admission into the government's Greater Cities Commission strategy.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Mr Stokes had been a "genuine collaborator with Newcastle" who "transcended politics" to seek positive long-term outcomes for the city.
"He has always been respectful, caring and astute in his leadership," she said.
"I can credit him with ensuring Newcastle remained Newcastle during the days of forced council mergers."
She said Mr Stokes had helped secure heritage protections for Newcastle East and unlock billions in investment in the city centre.
Mr Stokes issued a statement on Friday confirming his departure.
"I've had a great go, and now is the time to give others the opportunity to stand as Liberal candidate for Pittwater at the election next year," he said.
"It's time to make room for a different perspective and a new voice for Pittwater. We now need a contest to elect a new representative to serve the Pittwater community in the Parliament of NSW.
"In the meantime, I will use all my energy, experience and enthusiasm to support the Liberals and Nationals team as we fight to return the Perrottet-Toole government in 2023."
Mr Stokes joins several other Liberal MPs who have announced they will not contest the next election, including Corrections Minister and Parramatta MP Geoff Lee, Customer Service Minister and Ryde MP Victor Dominello, Riverstone MP Kevin Conolly, Vaucluse MP Gabrielle Upton and speaker Jonathan O'Dea.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.