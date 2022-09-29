Newcastle Herald
The Hunter Region must move fast to realise the potential of green hydrogen markets

Matthew Kelly
September 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Hunter's hydrogen window won't last

Regions like the Hunter have no time to lose if they are to realise their competitive advantage in the emerging hydrogen economy, the head of hydrogen at global management consultancy McKinsey has cautioned.

