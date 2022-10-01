They're Not Good, Not Bad - they're excellent. The band's debut record Retired to the Ground, recorded in a Mayfield bedroom, is eight tracks of sublime dream-pop, conveyed with a shoegaze aesthetic. Made up of chief-songwriter and guitarist Tim Hinchey, his sister and synth player Teleah Hinchey, bassist and vocalist Jordan McKenzie, drummer Tom Fleming and guitarist and former Sleepeaser member Madeleine Jackman, the five-piece drenches their sunny melodies in plenty of reverb. Cambridge Street could be your new summer anthem. Not Good, Not Bad: Jams Karaoke, 6pm