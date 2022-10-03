Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Disability group says sorry after cyber hack

October 3 2022 - 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • FROM: P1
The photo used by Lifestyle Solutions and its new partner Possability, announcing a merger of the two disability organisations.

The affected individual said they had also been caught in the Optus hack and had done everything possible to protect their information by various methods including changing passwords.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.