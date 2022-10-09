Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Cannabis offences fall in the Hunter and NSW, as the medicinal cannabis sector grows

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
October 9 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of drug offences for cannabis use and possession in the Hunter Region has declined by 36 per cent in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.