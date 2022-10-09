People caught with cannabis in affluent areas are much more likely to receive a caution, such as North Sydney (77 per cent), Northern Beaches (66 per cent), Byron Bay (59 per cent), Sydney CBD (47 per cent), Randwick (40 per cent) and Sutherland (48 per cent). Other figures are: Central Coast (38 per cent) and Wollongong (33 per cent). The statewide figure is 43 per cent.