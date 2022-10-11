Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Come fly with us: Jets boss urges fans to get on board

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:57am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle jets are hoping to lure fans back to McDonald Jones Stadium. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

JETS defender Jordan Elsey remembers the atmosphere when he travelled to Newcastle with Adelaide United before the COVID-19 pandemic and was greeted by crowds of 10,000-plus at McDonald Jones Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.