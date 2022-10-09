NEWCASTLE Jets fans will have to wait a week to get their first glimpse of star import Beka Dartsmelia - but coach Arthur Papas is confident they will like what they see.
Dartsmelia was named to start in a new-look side to tackle the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Saturday night.
However, the XI didn't make it on to the park after a deluge turned the pitch into a swimming pool and the F3 derby had to be postponed to a date yet to be set.
Dartsmelia was part of a new-look hybrid midfield alongside Brandon O'Neill, Angus Thurgate and Kosta Grozos.
"There is a bit more fluency with what we are trying to do," Papas said. "Players are not set in positions. The ability to play inside but also rotate and play outside. They were possibilities for us against the Mariners that we would have looked at. We haven't had the chance to use that. We will assess again this week and see what is the right way to go."
However, Papas said Dartsmelia, who arrived four weeks ago, was likely to hold his spot for the round-two visit by Perth on Saturday.
"The fans will get a good chance to see him for sure," Papas said.
Asked what part of Dartsmelia's game impressed Papas most, the coach said: "What he sees, what he sees in advance and what he can execute. Also the fact he works hard and wants to play within the team structure."
Dartsmelia, who followed a similar path to countryman and the Jets golden-boot winner from last season Beka Milektadze, also boasts a wicked left foot from dead-ball situations.
"He will be one of the guys we use on set pieces," Papas said. "We have a few to be honest. Reno [Piscopo] can take set pieces, Brandon O'Neill can take set pieces, Kosta Grozos can take set pieces. We have three or four options who are pretty strong based on what we want to try and expose as well."
Dartsmelia was to be one of six players making their Jets debut in the A-League.
As expected, Carl Jenkinson and James McGarry were named at right and left fullback. Mark Natta was preferred ahead of co-captain Matt Jurman at centreback. Brandon O'Neill was at the base of midfield and Trent Buhagiar on the right wing.
Socceroos duo Garang Kuol and Jason Cummings were on the bench for the Mariners. Former Jet Sam Silvera was to start.
"Round one is always a delicate one to know where everyone is at," Papas said. "We went into the game from a line-up point, not only thinking of the first half but the second half.
"You would have seen their line up as well. There were a couple of players not starting for them, who everyone would have been expecting to start."
Papas said the XI named to start against the Mariners "earned the right to be in that line-up" but that didn't guarantee they would hold their spot for the visit by Perth.
"It gives everyone an opportunity again to have a really good week on the training track," he said. "I'll see if we need to make any changes based on what we see with Perth."
Jets: Michael Weier, James McGarry, Mark Natta, Jordan Elsey, Carl Jenkinson; Brandon O'Neill, Angus Thurgate, Kosta Grozos; Beka Dartsmelia, Beka Mikeltadze, Trent Buhagiar.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
