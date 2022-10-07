COACH Arthur Papas won't be satisfied for the Newcastle Jets to simply end their four-year finals drought - he wants to win the whole lot.
The Jets kick-off their A-League campaign with an F3 derby against fierce rivals Central Coast at Gosford on Saturday night.
Papas' earned universal approval for the aggressive, attacking style he introduced at the Jets last season - his first at the controls.
Despite the plaudits, the Jets' "nice football" wasn't enough to propel them to a play-off berth. They finished ninth on 29-points, 10 behind sixth-placed Phoenix.
"The goal is not to just be in the finals," Papas said. "The goal is to actually win something. That should be the aim. We have to measure ourselves on where we are at round one, round two, round three ... but that is the goal."
The Jets were the victim of an horrendous COVID-19 altered schedule last season, which included seven mid-week games.
Where they fell down on the pitch were in big moments - lapses leading to goals, failure to convert chances, taking the foot off the throat.
Papas has brought in 12 players, headed by two-time championship-winner Brandon O'Neil and former Arsenal and West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson, to help correct that deficiency.
"Obviously, you have to learn from experiences," Papas said. "Hopefully the experience of coming into the team, but also experiences of having been through those situations helps us grow and mature as team.
"In Brandon and Carl, we have strong mentalities, strong characters, leaders in the changeroom, leaders on the field ... they supplement a lot of good guys already in the room."
There are fewer bigger tests than a local derby first-up.
"There are a lot of reasons to get up for it," Papas said. "In saying that, you need to play with a clear mind, you need a bit of emotional steel. That is important to win games like this. You expect the first part of the game will be quite ferocious. To manage that, make sure we are playing our football, we are on the front foot, we are passing in a positive way, we are passing forward and looking to get in behind teams. Also making sure that when we need to defend we are defending strongly."
O'Neill and Jenkinson have been appointed co-captains alongside incumbent Matt Jurman.
Asked who will lead the side on Saturday, Papas said: "There is a system in place. It depends on the line-up. How it shapes itself and the agreements in place between them. It is all about making sure we have the right leadership structure."
Paps won't finalise his XI until Saturday but O'Neill and Jenkinson are likely to be joined by new boys James McGarry, Reno Piscopo, Trent Buhagiar and Callum Timmins.
"There have been a lot of boys who have had really solid preseasons," Papas said. "There will be some disappointed players tomorrow which I completely understand. It is up to the boys who start to take their opportunity."
Jordan Elsey missed training early in the week to be beside wife Megan for the birth of their first child, son William, but is certain to play.
"He trained the last two sessions and did a top up on Wednesday," Papas said. "He has still had a very good week to prepare and that follows a pretty flawless preseason."
Much of the hype around the Mariners in the lead up has been the emergence of teenage striker Garang Kuol, who inked a lucrative deal last week with English Premier League club Newcastle United, and fellow goal-scorer Jason Cummings.
At the other end, they have lost Socceroos defender Kye Rowles (Hearts) and midfield architect Oliver Bozanic (Western Sydney).
"I don't know what it does for them," Papas said. "Only they know what it does for them.
"I know what we will see how from our group of boys. I know their mentality going into this. I know how important it is for them, for all of us, for the community."
