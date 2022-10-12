Newcastle Herald
ICAC finds former Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council leadership engaged in corrupt conduct

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:35am
Former assistant tax commissioner Nick Petroulias was found to have engaged in corrupt conduct.

The state's corruption watchdog has found that four individuals - Nicholas Petroulis, Despina Bakis, Debbie Dates and Richard Green - engaged in corrupt conduct through a dishonest scheme involving the false sale and development of properties owned by the Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council that resulted in three of them deriving more than $1 million in benefits.

