Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

John Hunter Hospital doctors write letter calling for vote of no confidence in Hunter New England CEO Michael DiRienzo due to compromised patient care

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
October 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A damning letter criticising the management and resourcing of John Hunter Hospital has collected 45 signatures prior to a wider vote. Picture by Marina Neil

THE doctors behind a draft letter condemning the management of John Hunter Hospital and its "dangerously inadequate" resourcing will put their concerns to a vote, saying it is "ethically wrong" to stay silent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.