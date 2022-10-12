NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole's brother Joshua Toole remains in custody over charges linked to an alleged drugs bust involving $2 million worth of methylamphetamine and $220,000 in cash.
Joshua Toole, 38, and his co-accused, Peter Charles Ninnes, 43, were separately represented during a brief mention before Magistrate Caleb Franklin in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday, October 13.
His solicitor, Steven Mercael, indicated that Mr Toole would be seeking to be released from custody on bail as early as next week.
After some debate, Mr Franklin agreed to adjourn the matter to Belmont Local Court on Friday, October 21, leaving it up to the presiding magistrate there as to whether he could accommodate a release application on that day.
Joshua is the second brother of Deputy Premier Paul Toole's to face drug charges, the first being his brother Kurt Toole who is also behind bars over drug supply charges.
He is due to be sentenced in the District Court in December.
Detectives involved with Strike Force Great allege that about $2 million worth of methylamphetamine was seized on Wednesday in Newcastle and on the Central Coast, resulting in the arrests of four people later charged with a series of drug-related offences.
Investigators arrested Mr Toole and a 24-year-old woman, Tahley Anne Partland, after stopping a car at Killarney Vale about 9am.
Mr Ninnes was arrested after a second vehicle stop at Belmont North, while David Bui, 42, was arrested at his workplace in Wyong a short time later.
Ms Partland was granted conditional bail while Mr Bui was refused bail and both are expected to appear in Wyong Local Court on Thursday.
Police allege that it was during the search of premises at Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, that they uncovered and seized more than 2kg of methylamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of $2 million, as well as $220,000 in cash.
Joshua Toole has been charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, and five counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
Mr Ninnes is charged with taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal, and two counts each of possessing a prohibited drug and supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
Mr Bui faces two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, three counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and one count each of taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying an indictable quantify of a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The Killarney Vale woman, Ms Partland, was charged with taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
