Joshua Toole, brother of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, facing serious drug supply charges after Hunter-Central Coast drug raids

Updated October 12 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole's brother Joshua Toole remains in custody over charges linked to an alleged drugs bust involving $2 million worth of methylamphetamine and $220,000 in cash.

