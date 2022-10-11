BOARDRIDERS want sand dredged from Swansea Channel piped to Blacksmiths Beach in an effort to reverse the impact of sand erosion on surfable waves and safety.
Lake Macquarie councillor Adam Shultz pushed for a site visit on behalf of the Bring Blacksmiths Back group at this week's meeting to talk about solutions to poor surf conditions caused by sand erosion, dune vegetation management and impacts of the proposed dredging of Swansea Channel.
The group of local surfers has been around for more than five years, pushing the council and state government to deal with the depletion of sand.
Member Miles Niddrie said issues at Blacksmiths are similar to those at Stockton Beach.
"A man-made break wall was put in over 100 years ago, as soon as you do that it affects sand flow," he said.
"Over the years they've done some tinkering, made it longer, higher and wider and it's started to impact on the sand coming out of the channel and the lake and it's going out wide like Stockton does.
"All these different breaks used to be there, with the change in the dynamics of the beach the sand has depleted, we used to get good waves and that doesn't happen anymore."
The group wants to see a pipeline established from Swansea Channel to the beach, pumping sand back into the southern corner.
The idea has the support of NSW Labor Swansea MP Yasmin Catley, who has been pushing for an ongoing dredging maintenance program for years.
In September, the Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office announced an emergency dredging contract is being finalised, with works expected to be finished by Christmas.
The channel hasn't been dredged for more than a year, despite concerns about its navigability being raised repeatedly.
Ms Catley said sand from the latest dredge will likely be transferred to Blacksmiths Beach.
"In addition to putting in place a 10-year dredging plan, as part of that a pipeline has been suggested from Naru Beach to in front of or next to the golf course," she said.
"There was a pipeline there previously but it has been removed, I have suggested it be part of the new plan.
"It meets a number of objectives, not only dredging the channel but assisting with the replenishment of coastal erosion and bringing back waves."
There's no date set for when councillors will visit, but deputy mayor Adam Shultz said he hopes it will put everyone on the same page.
"We don't want to provide them with false hope either, hence the site visit to see what's realistic, achievable and financially viable versus what's not," he said.
A Transport for NSW Maritime spokesman said it is looking at a pipeline as part of a long-term strategy and contract for dredging. He said sand from the upcoming 20,000 to 25,000 cubic-metre dredge may be trucked to the southern end of the beach.
The two-stage process will start in November, with the second stage clearing the channel from Pelican to Marks Point to begin in 2023.
Locals have also raised issues with dune vegetation management, arguing Bitou Bush should be replaced with Spinifex.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
