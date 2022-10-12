A PRISONER who dragged a corrections officer into an office and tried to sexually assault her has admitted to the charge against him in Newcastle Local Court.
Andrew James Ransom, 50, pleaded guilty to kidnapping with intent to commit a serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm.
Magistrate Janine Lacy asked Ransom if he was entering a plea of guilty in court.
"I understand you are entering a plea of guilty today to kidnapping with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, namely occasioning actual bodily harm," she said.
"Yes," Ransom replied.
The victim was working at St Heliers Correctional Centre at Muswellbrook on February 20, when she first had a conversation with Ransom about buy-up forms - used to purchase groceries in jail.
Later that day, as she was finishing her duties, Ransom knocked on the door to the activities room asking if he could have some slips.
When she turned around to get him the forms, Ransom launched at her, grabbing both of her arms with force and pinning them behind her back before telling her repeatedly to "shut up", "walk" and "keep moving".
Police evidence shows the victim tried to stop and keep Ransom calm, telling him "I'm so scared. I don't understand what is happening".
Despite her pleas, Ransom continued to walk her to the sweeper's office where there isn't a security camera.
Once inside, Ransom demanded she take her pants off, telling her "Sex! I want sex!" and grabbing her belt buckle.
In an effort to stop him, the victim said, "Ransom please don't! You don't need to do this! Let's just walk out here," according to police evidence.
It's then that Ransom pulled something out of his pocket, which the victim thought was a jail-made weapon.
Police evidence shows he became more aggressive, the victim responding with "I just need a moment, talk me through what's happening? What's going on in your head? I thought we had a good rapport, we can work through this".
Ransom told her he had been "considering doing this to officers all day" telling her, "There's just been a lot happening miss. Things aren't great".
After multiple attempts to reason with him, Ransom eventually released his grip and backed away from the victim - asking her if the officers were going to "jump him" when they left the room before becoming emotional.
When the victim was finally free, she radioed for help and was found with bruises on her body - obviously distressed by the ordeal.
When asked if he had a weapon, Ransom told officers the item in his hand was a stick he used to pick his teeth.
Four other charges against Ransom, including inflicting aggravated bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with the victim, were withdrawn in court on Wednesday.
Ransom will return to court in November to set a date for sentence.
He remains in custody and will appear via AVL on the next occasion.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
