Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Andrew James Ransom: prisoner who tried to sexually assault guard pleads guilty in Newcastle Local Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew James Ransom pleaded guilty in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.

A PRISONER who dragged a corrections officer into an office and tried to sexually assault her has admitted to the charge against him in Newcastle Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.