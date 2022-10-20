PERTH Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich has no doubts that Jacob Dowse will make a "mark on the A-League".
First, the Broadmeadow Magic product has to get his body ready to handle the rigours of professional football.
Dowse signed an under-23 scholarship deal with the Glory last month after a successful trial.
The 22-year-old was not in the travelling squad for the Glory's opening two games of the A-League, going down 1-0 to Wanderers and 2-1 to the Jets.
His time will come.
Dowse has overcome a series of obstacles - including three knee reconstructions - and Zadkovich is not about to "throw him in the deep end" before he is ready.
"He came on trial and did really, really well," said Zadkovich, who coached the striker during his two seasons in charge at Broadmeadow. "We know he is a project, and we know he has been through a hell of a lot. I know where he has been at and how hard he has worked.
"I want to give him time to learn the processes and learn what being a professional footballer looks like from a physical point of view. Once his body is attuned to that, we can start to blood him in.
"I have a feeling he will be a good player for us and make his mark on the A-League. It will just take a little bit of time."
Dowse played up front for Magic last season, netting 12 goals in 15 NNSW NPL games before departing to trial with Glory.
He also showed his pace and power to score in Broadmeadow's round of 32 Australia Cup loss to Bentleigh Greens.
Zadkovich has deployed the left-footer in wider roles.
"We have used him in a few different spots on the left side - left fullback, left wing, up front," Zadkovich said. "We have looked at a few different things. He is a left-footer, he can move, he is quite big, he is technical ... he has a lot of attributes.
"It is about finding the right role for him and giving him time to settle, time to learn the process and time to be his best version physically before he can go out there and start to compete."
Dowse is sharing an apartment with former Jet and fellow Glory signing Johnny Koutroumbis.
