Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

A-League soccer, 2022: Broadmeadow product Jacob Dowse needs time to work magic for Perth Glory

By James Gardiner
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:15am, first published October 20 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Dowse celebrates after netting a goal for Broadmeadow Magic. The 22-year-old is on a scholarship deal at Perth Glory and is getting his body ready to handle the rigours of the A-League. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

PERTH Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich has no doubts that Jacob Dowse will make a "mark on the A-League".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.