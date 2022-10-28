Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2022: Charity arm a game changer for Newcastle Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 28 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
Newcastle Jets academy players.

The Newcastle Jets have launched a Football Foundation which technical director Gary van Egmond is confident will be a game changer for the sport in the region.

