The Newcastle Jets have launched a Football Foundation which technical director Gary van Egmond is confident will be a game changer for the sport in the region.
Announced on Friday, the not-for-profit foundation is designed to raise money to invest back into the sport, including the Jets academy and other initiatives.
The aim is to raise funds to improve facilities and be used for coach education, development programs both on and off field, and continued development of 'all abilities' football including the highly successful Newcastle Jets Powerchair team.
The foundation hopes to attract corporate partners and secure donations.
Central Coast and Sydney FC have similar set-ups.
"Local sponsors can feel confident that they know where their money is going," van Egmond said. "They know it is going to the foundation, they know it will support the academy and other programs. It is not a case of it going to the club and then club decides where they want to spend it."
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said the new model would ensure the academy remains sustainable and give the region's young footballers the best opportunity to play at the highest level.
********
DAMIAN ZANE, 42 A-License
I have an interest because eventually they reach the top. It' no different to how an NPL club works.
WHY NOW
I haven't rushed into things. Rather than rushing through and getting coach's licences, I've gained experience on the job.
It co-incides with my kids being a bit older. It is time to knuckle down.
It is the first time in 22 years that our Jets junior (13s to 17s) kids are up in the top division. Having played for Adamstown when that all started.
If we can get the youth team and under-20s promoted the program is back on track.
REMIT IS TO DEVELOP PLAYERS FIOR A-LEAGUE
If we could get Newcastle boys coming through that would be ideal.
You can stand on the outside and thow stones. We have all done it. There comes a time where we have to jump on board for the kids and help them get to where they want.
Something hasn't been working because there hasn't been enough players come through. The talent is there. I know we are a small area, but we are a proud area that has produced players generation after generation.
HOME GROWN Socceroo - clacka and robbie
That is spot on. There are a lot of factors in that. That is a bit of an aim and a bit of a challenge.
I'm looking forward to playing against diff teams.
SLIGHTLY HIGHER level next year. NPL 1 in two years. This group 16-17.
That is the plan. It is no different to how operate generally. I ahve younger teams and want to help those players.
I have been in a job that requires results as well.
I think it will be a good fit.
GARRY BEFORE or liaise with Arthur
The three of us are too dissimilar in our thoughts on football. No-one is ever the same. We like to play up-tempo games.
I known from the boss' end, he is very organised. garry is also very oprgansied. The academy was most oprganised when garry was in charge of it.
PRODUCTION LINE --- 25 %, in future 50%
That is the aim.
Start monday.
I will coach whoever is in front of me and make them better.
COMP STARTS FEBRUARY ====
coaching squads from last season. Garry has been organising the squad. They look good enough to win NPL 3.
I am not worrying too much who is in. I will coach them and get them promoted.
MAGIC HOW WORK - first ggrade
We have increased the stadd, Mason Palmeri has come on board and I already have John Bennis.
I like to include staff.
The jets take precidence. Broadmeadow were OK with that.
I had already commited and signed players on the basis that I will be coach. That is one of the steps going foprward - improving relationships with the local clubs.
There is a lot of work to do, but I like a challenge.
I will put a bit more responsibility on them, which will be good for their growth.
CLASH
The jets take precidence. Broadmeadow were OK with that.
I had already commited and signed players on the basis that I will be coach. That is one of the steps going foprward - improving relationships with the local clubs.
There is a lot of work to do, but I like a challenge.
COACHINg IS NOT PLAYING
Coaching is not playing. That is why I haven't rushed. Too many gys rush into it. I still have a lot to learn. i'm a good listener. That is what I will be doing.
magic will do 4 weeks from late Nov, 2 ights a week
*********
GARY
He is an ambitious coach and wants to prove himself at a higher level than the local NPL. He is waiting for an opportunity and deserves an opportunity at an A-league club.
It is not a high level at the moment, with the Youth team competing in NPL 3.
Whatever happens internally. You never know what happens there.
He has been arguably the premier coach in the local scene for a while.
TAKEN TIME rather than Gun Ho
That is smart. We are really happy with the appointment. We are happy that it is a Newcastle person. That is another part of what we are trying to change here a little bit.
We are pretty ambitious as he is and are looking at how we can get this team to progress through the leagues.
SIMILAR design on the way play
He is also able to work with Broadmeadow still. Not only Zaney, we have a number of people working with clubs. We train in the morning with the academy, which means there is an opportunity in the afternoon to coac.
The whole club has been like an island. We have to be more inclusive and start to talk more with the clubs and be more grateful to the clubs for the players coming from NPL land.
That builds trust in the whole football landscape. rather than say we will take all these 12 year olds who are coming into our 13s. That is great for the kids because it is a higher competition. The other part is that we still have to be grateful to the clubs who have supported these players.
That builds trust in the whole football landscape.
I don't think we have done a great job of that and want to change it.
STUCTURALLY - tech director, knowledge on it
From a facility perspective, it is a tough one. There is a lot of money that goes into facility hire. It is pretty important for us to be at Speers Point because there are 2 synthetic pitches there. With the amount of wet weather you get, at this level, you can't afford the players to have that time off.
We want to ensure each team has at least half a field to train on. That didn't happen last year.
We have an agreement with the university as well to use Ray Watt and and Uni No.2. The older players are using the gym and getting them to understand as whole from an athlete perspective.
We have looked at lots of difefrent competitions for the players to get into. We have the TSP program to play against players from Northern.
The pre-academy is about to be launched from under-9s to under 12s.
There is a lot going on.
Talking to the Uni about a pilot program for female players in particular. We want to start a 12-month program, especially for the young aspiring players.
We have some really good young ones, but we need to sustain the level.
On NATIONAL TEAM
One Socceroo through the NNSW pathway in the past 22 years. connor Metcalfe.
You are looking at Robbie middleby and clayton Zane as the last socceroos who canme through.
That is a bit of an inditement on the area, considering the numbers and the fact we are a pretty parochial football landscape here.
We need to make sure we provide these opportunities for the players and get back to ensuring they.
It is great that the juniors are in NPL 1 now. That will help as far as competition is concerned. I have come in as the TD, I have an assistant TD, a youth TD, i have a women's advisor.
We have looked at lots of difefrent competitions for the players to get into. We have the TSP program to play against players from Northern.
The pre-academy is about to be launched from under-9s to under 12s.
There is a lot going on.
BIG TURNAROUND
The academy has turned into a foundation.
AIM TO ATTRACT Corporate - based it
The Mariners and Sydney FC operate with the assistance of a foundation.
Sydney in particular, only have boys.
It is a significant investment we need for the players in the area. Local sponsorship and donations can fee confident that they know where their money is going. They know it is going i to the foundation, they know it will support the academy and it is not a case of it going to the club and the club decides where to they want to spend it.
That is a game-changer for us.
US V THEM
We have to look to get back.
If we are getting four kids from an NPL club. That club has to go out and find four players, which is not easy. We can't give back from a money perspective, but we can give back in regards to time. we can help with regards to coach education, we can help in regards to getting jets players to junior matches so the youngsters can meet the people they aspire to.
There are plenty of things we can do.
That is the side we probably have neglected for far too long.
That has to change.
*******
will help develop and deliver programs and enhance facilities including all abilities and the highly successful Newcastle Jets Powerchair team.
The Mariners and Sydney FC have similar set-ups.
"Local sponsors and people donating can feel confident that they know where their money is going," van Egmond said. "They know it is going to the foundation, they know it will support the academy and other programs. It is not a case of it going to the club and then club decides where they want to spend it."
That is a game-changer for us.
********
DAMIAN ZANE, 42 A-License
I have an interest because eventually they reach the top. It' no different to how an NPL club works.
WHY NOW
I haven't rushed into things. Rather than rushing through and getting coach's licences, I've gained experience on the job.
It co-incides with my kids being a bit older. It is time to knuckle down.
It is the first time in 22 years that our Jets junior (13s to 17s) kids are up in the top division. Having played for Adamstown when that all started.
If we can get the youth team and under-20s promoted the program is back on track.
REMIT IS TO DEVELOP PLAYERS FIOR A-LEAGUE
If we could get Newcastle boys coming through that would be ideal.
You can stand on the outside and thow stones. We have all done it. There comes a time where we have to jump on board for the kids and help them get to where they want.
Something hasn't been working because there hasn't been enough players come through. The talent is there. I know we are a small area, but we are a proud area that has produced players generation after generation.
HOME GROWN Socceroo - clacka and robbie
That is spot on. There are a lot of factors in that. That is a bit of an aim and a bit of a challenge.
I'm looking forward to playing against diff teams.
SLIGHTLY HIGHER level next year. NPL 1 in two years. This group 16-17.
That is the plan. It is no different to how operate generally. I ahve younger teams and want to help those players.
I have been in a job that requires results as well.
I think it will be a good fit.
GARRY BEFORE or liaise with Arthur
The three of us are too dissimilar in our thoughts on football. No-one is ever the same. We like to play up-tempo games.
I known from the boss' end, he is very organised. garry is also very oprgansied. The academy was most oprganised when garry was in charge of it.
PRODUCTION LINE --- 25 %, in future 50%
That is the aim.
Start monday.
I will coach whoever is in front of me and make them better.
COMP STARTS FEBRUARY ====
coaching squads from last season. Garry has been organising the squad. They look good enough to win NPL 3.
I am not worrying too much who is in. I will coach them and get them promoted.
MAGIC HOW WORK - first ggrade
We have increased the stadd, Mason Palmeri has come on board and I already have John Bennis.
I like to include staff.
The jets take precidence. Broadmeadow were OK with that.
I had already commited and signed players on the basis that I will be coach. That is one of the steps going foprward - improving relationships with the local clubs.
There is a lot of work to do, but I like a challenge.
I will put a bit more responsibility on them, which will be good for their growth.
CLASH
The jets take precidence. Broadmeadow were OK with that.
I had already commited and signed players on the basis that I will be coach. That is one of the steps going foprward - improving relationships with the local clubs.
There is a lot of work to do, but I like a challenge.
COACHINg IS NOT PLAYING
Coaching is not playing. That is why I haven't rushed. Too many gys rush into it. I still have a lot to learn. i'm a good listener. That is what I will be doing.
magic will do 4 weeks from late Nov, 2 ights a week
*********
GARY
He is an ambitious coach and wants to prove himself at a higher level than the local NPL. He is waiting for an opportunity and deserves an opportunity at an A-league club.
It is not a high level at the moment, with the Youth team competing in NPL 3.
Whatever happens internally. You never know what happens there.
He has been arguably the premier coach in the local scene for a while.
TAKEN TIME rather than Gun Ho
That is smart. We are really happy with the appointment. We are happy that it is a Newcastle person. That is another part of what we are trying to change here a little bit.
We are pretty ambitious as he is and are looking at how we can get this team to progress through the leagues.
SIMILAR design on the way play
He is also able to work with Broadmeadow still. Not only Zaney, we have a number of people working with clubs. We train in the morning with the academy, which means there is an opportunity in the afternoon to coac.
The whole club has been like an island. We have to be more inclusive and start to talk more with the clubs and be more grateful to the clubs for the players coming from NPL land.
That builds trust in the whole football landscape. rather than say we will take all these 12 year olds who are coming into our 13s. That is great for the kids because it is a higher competition. The other part is that we still have to be grateful to the clubs who have supported these players.
That builds trust in the whole football landscape.
I don't think we have done a great job of that and want to change it.
STUCTURALLY - tech director, knowledge on it
From a facility perspective, it is a tough one. There is a lot of money that goes into facility hire. It is pretty important for us to be at Speers Point because there are 2 synthetic pitches there. With the amount of wet weather you get, at this level, you can't afford the players to have that time off.
We want to ensure each team has at least half a field to train on. That didn't happen last year.
We have an agreement with the university as well to use Ray Watt and and Uni No.2. The older players are using the gym and getting them to understand as whole from an athlete perspective.
We have looked at lots of difefrent competitions for the players to get into. We have the TSP program to play against players from Northern.
The pre-academy is about to be launched from under-9s to under 12s.
There is a lot going on.
Talking to the Uni about a pilot program for female players in particular. We want to start a 12-month program, especially for the young aspiring players.
We have some really good young ones, but we need to sustain the level.
On NATIONAL TEAM
One Socceroo through the NNSW pathway in the past 22 years. connor Metcalfe.
You are looking at Robbie middleby and clayton Zane as the last socceroos who canme through.
That is a bit of an inditement on the area, considering the numbers and the fact we are a pretty parochial football landscape here.
We need to make sure we provide these opportunities for the players and get back to ensuring they.
It is great that the juniors are in NPL 1 now. That will help as far as competition is concerned. I have come in as the TD, I have an assistant TD, a youth TD, i have a women's advisor.
We have looked at lots of difefrent competitions for the players to get into. We have the TSP program to play against players from Northern.
The pre-academy is about to be launched from under-9s to under 12s.
There is a lot going on.
BIG TURNAROUND
The academy has turned into a foundation.
AIM TO ATTRACT Corporate - based it
The Mariners and Sydney FC operate with the assistance of a foundation.
Sydney in particular, only have boys.
It is a significant investment we need for the players in the area. Local sponsorship and donations can fee confident that they know where their money is going. They know it is going i to the foundation, they know it will support the academy and it is not a case of it going to the club and the club decides where to they want to spend it.
That is a game-changer for us.
US V THEM
We have to look to get back.
If we are getting four kids from an NPL club. That club has to go out and find four players, which is not easy. We can't give back from a money perspective, but we can give back in regards to time. we can help with regards to coach education, we can help in regards to getting jets players to junior matches so the youngsters can meet the people they aspire to.
There are plenty of things we can do.
That is the side we probably have neglected for far too long.
That has to change.
*******
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.