$250 travel card in NSW to help with the cost of travel to work, training and university for students and apprentices

By Damon Cronshaw
October 30 2022 - 7:30am
Apprentice Fletcher McGrath, of Grafton, is happy about the travel card.

Students and apprentices in the Hunter Region can apply for a new $250 travel card to help with the cost of the commute to work, training and university.

