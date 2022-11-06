Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle artist Birgitte Hansen seeks public place for new painting on strong women from the Hunter

By Damon Cronshaw
November 7 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birgitte Hansen's painting, titled 'Strong Female Lead', celebrates Hunter women.

Newcastle artist Birgitte Hansen has created a painting with 18 portraits of women who made a mark in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.