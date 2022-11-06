Newcastle artist Birgitte Hansen has created a painting with 18 portraits of women who made a mark in the Hunter.
"I would like to think in the future, people will see this painting and be inspired and want to research the women further," Birgitte told Topics.
"I am sure I missed out important women and, if there is enough response and suggestions for other women, I could add another panel to go alongside it.
"I have always been a supporter of women and this is my way to celebrate them."
The artwork took about eight and a half weeks to paint. It is painted on canvas, using acrylic and oil paint.
"I had to design, research and paint it within a tight deadline using a calendar to cross off the days, so I would not run out of time," she said.
She's seeking a public place such as a library to display the art, so "it is owned by the community".
She wants the painting displayed in public, so "the family, friends and admirers of these amazing women will be able to see them".
"Hopefully it will create a continuing interest in their achievements," she said.
The artwork was a finalist in the Newcastle Club Foundation Art Prize, the winner of which was Jane Lander's portrait of Jill Stowell, art critic for the Newcastle Herald.
Birgitte was a finalist in the competition, which had the theme of "celebrating women of the Hunter".
"My reason for the work that I entered was to create a historical painting, similar to my Newcastle paintings covering major events like the earthquake and BHP's history," Birgitte said.
The women in the painting are: Celia Ireland (actor); Dr Vera Frances Deacon [historian, writer and philanthropist]; Colleen Perry [Aboriginal elder, Worimi country]; Dymphna Cusack [writer]; Birgitte Hansen [artist]; Rachel McQuillen [tennis player] Geraldine Viswanathan [actor]; Marilyn Jones [ballet dancer]; Harriet and Helena Scott [botanical artists]; Rose Scott [suffragette]; Dr Anne von Bertouch [gallery director]; Joy Cummings [first female lord mayor]; Wendy Bowman [farmer and environmentalist]; Barbra Curthoys [feminist, communist]; Margaret Henry [historian, deputy mayor]; Su Cruickshank [jazz singer, actor, radio]; Dale Spender [editor, feminist]; Joanne McCarthy [investigate journalist].
The weeds on the Tourle Street Bridge are so big, they're almost trees.
Bill Snow, of Stockton, says he's a "lifelong resident and lover of Newcastle", but he's not loving all the weeds around town.
Bill says weeds are everywhere on median strips, footpaths and cycleways throughout the city.
Of course, the councils attribute not keeping up with weed-removal to all the rain.
Bill isn't having it, though.
"Where is our civic pride? What does the council spend our rates on?"
