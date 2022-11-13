Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

NSW Department of Planning continues Mayfield Intertrade site sale despite container terminal bill passing Parliament

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 13 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Intertrade site, in blue, is beside Port of Newcastle land on the Hunter River at Mayfield earmarked for a container terminal.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment says the sale process for a key parcel of former BHP land at Mayfield is "independent" of container terminal legislation which passed through Parliament last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.