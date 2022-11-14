Police looking for Lake Macquarie man John Davidson are searching around a stretch of the Fernleigh Track after a new latest sighting of the missing 72-year-old was reported.
Lake Macquarie police Chief Inspector Peter Vromans said investigators searched an area of the popular walking track at Belmont North on Sunday after a report Mr Davidson was spotted there just after noon on November 7, but no clues were uncovered.
He said a search of the Fernleigh Track was continuing on Monday.
Police are calling for residents in the Belmont and Belmont South areas - particularly in and around Gen, Ernest and Alick streets as well as Railway Parade - who may have CCTV footage of Mr Davidson to contact them.
The latest reported sighting of Mr Davidson, who lives with advanced dementia and has trouble verbally communicating, is about an hour after the previous last-known sighting - on South Street at Mount Hutton heading towards the Pacific Highway just after 11am.
Before that, Mr Davidson left his home on Tennent Road at Mount Hutton about 10.15am and is believed to have walked southeast along Wilsons Road.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with medium build and grey hair and may be wearing jeans and white joggers.
Police and State Emergency Service volunteers have spent recent days searching bushland and door-knocking in the Windale, Mount Hutton, Bennetts Green, Gateshead and Jewells areas.
Missing person posters put up in the community are encouraging people to download the TILE smartphone app, which will alert Mr Davidson's family with a location if the user gets within 100 metres of him.
"Members of the community are all aware of who he is. He is obviously a well known local here," Lake Macquarie police commander Superintendent Steve Kentwell said during a public appeal for help on Friday.
"He talks to everyone and everyone talks to him, to the point that one of his daily routines - from what I've been told - is he would go to the local bowling club and they'll ring his wife and have her come pick him up.
"If you're out, check your backyards, check your sheds, keep an eye out for him. If you do see him, stay with him and call us."
Anyone with information as to Mr Davidson's whereabouts is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
