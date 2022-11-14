Transport for NSW has released new concept plans for upgrading Hillsborough Road but says work will not start until 2025.
Hillsborough resident Wendy Marr said she was "infuriated" that work on the planned upgrades would not start for more than two years.
"That absolutely stinks," she said. "I've been trying to get things done to this road for 30 to 40 years and nothing's happened.
"That's infuriating to know they're not going to do anything until 2025. I'll be dead before it's all done."
The project includes three new sets of traffic lights and converting the single-lane bottleneck from the Newcastle Inner City Bypass to Crockett Street to four lanes.
The NSW government committed $35 million in last year's budget to the first stage of the work, which includes installing traffic lights at the Crockett Street intersection.
"The project will be delivered in stages, with stage one expected to start in 2025," the government said in a written statement on Monday.
The first stage does not include upgrading the Chadwick Street intersection Ms Marr uses to access Hillsborough Road.
"In peak hour, or even through the day, we can't get out onto Hillsborough Road. The only way we can get out is if someone slows down to let us in," she said.
Transport for NSW is inviting public feedback on the concept design and a review of environmental factors associated with the project.
The review of environmental factors says construction will take about 18 months and "timing for construction of the remaining stages is subject to project approvals and funding".
"Hillsborough Road is a key corridor between Charlestown and Warners Bay, and the upgrade will improve safety and travel times for about 36,000 motorists who use this busy thoroughfare each day," Roads Minister Sam Farraway said in the statement.
"With this upgrade we are building the infrastructure that will make daily life easier for the people travelling Hillsborough Road.
"In addition to reducing congestion for all road users, stage one is estimated to support up to 130 jobs during construction."
The new design includes traffic lights and a U-turn bay on Barker Avenue and a new separated left-in and left-out-only exit for access to the showgrounds.
The project includes a new off-road shared path for cyclists and pedestrians on the northern side of Hillsborough Road.
Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison welcomed news the project would include a shared pathway but said residents were "sick of hearing about it and just want to see action".
"These designs have been a long time coming," she said.
"The government has had 12 years to work on these."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
