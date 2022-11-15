Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council will expand its quad bike adventure tours following a successful Aboriginal land claim at Anna Bay.
The Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands has returned 10.6 hectares of land adjoining the sand dunes near Gan Gan Road following the claim.
The land council operates Sand Dune Adventures in the southern hemisphere's largest coastal sand dunes while, at the same time, sharing Aboriginal culture and heritage.
"The popularity of the northern dunes for tourism is no secret and having our own direct access to our own resource for tourism provides us with excellent opportunities to discover and unpack," Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Andrew Smith said.
"The area is culturally significant physically and spiritually in more ways people can appreciate, so this is an excellent outcome where we can protect the area more efficiently, while allowing access that promotes cultural health and well-being.
The land council will work with Port Stephens Council and the Worimi Conservation Lands Board to create partnerships that allow for best regenerative use of the land to benefit all key stakeholders.
Under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act, Aboriginal land claims on Crown land are assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands against statutory criteria, including whether the land is lawfully used or occupied. If the land is found to be claimable it is returned to the Aboriginal land council as freehold land.
Crown Lands Executive Director of Land Strategy Michael Ramalli said the department was working to accelerate the processing of more Aboriginal land claims.
"The returning of land to Aboriginal land councils via the land claims process supports economic, social and cultural outcomes for Aboriginal communities.
"Crown Lands is working with Land Councils to identify their priority land claims, process more land claims, prioritise the most important claims for land councils to help them achieve benefits, and also negotiate Aboriginal land agreements to settle bulk land claims," Mr Ramalli said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
