Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Newcastle teachers' strike: St Francis Xavier's College teachers stop work to push for better pay and conditions

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.