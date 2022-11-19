Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lady Blackbird Sour Pastry baking around the clock in Maitland

By Brenda Christian
November 19 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After five years at Maitland Gaol Carolyn McIntyre thought she knew what hard toil was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.