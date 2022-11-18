Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Free train travel on Sydney rail network amid union dispute

Updated November 18 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image.

Travel on Sydney's rail network will be free for five days amid an ongoing dispute between union representatives and the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.