Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Breast cancer protein helps Hunter researchers Luiza Steffens-Reinhardt and Associate Professor Kelly Avery-Kiejda identify ways to target cells target cells that resist chemotherapy

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:36pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Professor Kelly Avery-Kiejda and Luiza Steffens-Reinhardt have found a way to predict chemotherapy sensitivity. Picture by Marina Neil

WORLD first research out of the Hunter could lead to more effective chemotherapy for people with breast cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.