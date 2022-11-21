Travel chaos: buses replace Hunter trains, M1 Motorway closures, COVID driver shortages

BUSES will replace a plethora of Hunter trains this week, but transport authorities warn the substitute services may also be struck down by the region's latest COVID wave.
Transport NSW has confirmed buses replace all trains between Scone and Maitland until 7.30am Friday, with some trains between Telarah and Maitland also replaced.
Services between Dungog, Maitland and the Newcastle interchange and due to run to a changed timetable and a reduced frequency.
"Replacement buses may be impacted by COVID-related staff shortages," the department said in an alert on Tuesday.
"We are doing all we can to minimise the impact to your journey and provide a safe service, however cancellations or delays may occur."
Buses will replace trains between Scone, Dungog and Newcastle on Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7pm to 3.30am.
The replacement bus routes are:
Separately, traffic has queued more than eight kilometres on the M1 Motorway following a crash on Tuesday.
The Cowan collision, first flagged about 7am, has closed two of three southbound lanes, with a heavy vehicle tow truck called to the scene.
Drivers are urged to expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
