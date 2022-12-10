Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Writers Festival will celebrate its10th anniversary with first-announced guests including Craig Silvey, PIp Wlliams, Mawunyo Gbogbo, Andrew Qulity and Amy Thunig

Jim Kellar
Jim Kellar
December 10 2022
Author Trent Dalton with Rosemarie Milsom at NWF in March. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Much-loved Australian writers Craig Silvey and Pip Williams, and debut authors Mawunyo Gbogbo, Andrew Quilty, and Amy Thunig, have been announced as the first of what will be 100 artists in the 10th Newcastle Writers Festival.

