A-League soccer, 2022: Jets stun arch rivals Central Coast to begin take two of A-League with a bang

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 11 2022 - 6:36pm, first published 2:00pm
The Jets celebrate after Trent Buhagiar opened the scoring in the 2-1 win over the Central Coast on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets have begun take two of the A-League with a bang, beating arch rivals the Central Coast Mariners 2-1 in a pulsating F3 derby at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.

